Chino Hills police arrested a 53-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of threatening to kill a woman and again early Monday morning when he went back to the woman’s house in violation of an emergency protective order that had been approved.
Yi Long, of Chino Hills, was released on $50,000 bail after Sunday’s arrest and on $25,000 bail after Monday’s arrest, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He was released at 2:29 p.m. Monday. A court date has not been scheduled, records show.
Deputies were called at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2500 block of Highridge Drive in Chino Hills on a report of a domestic disturbance, Deputy Elias Hernandez said.
“Deputies determined Mr. Long threatened to kill the victim and took her cell phone, preventing her from calling the police,” the deputy said. “The victim was scared and believed Mr. Long would harm her.”
Mr. Long was arrested without incident and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of making criminal threats and removing a wireless communication device to prevent law enforcement assistance, Deputy Hernandez said.
The suspect was released from the jail a short time later after he posted bail.
“The victims requested an emergency protective order because they were fearful Mr. Long would return and carry out his threat. The emergency protective order was granted by a judge,” Deputy Hernandez said.
At 4:30 a.m. Monday, the suspect was arrested at the house for violating the order, the deputy said.
