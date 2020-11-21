Due to protocols developed following the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Chino United Methodist Church has announced it will not hold its annual community Thanksgiving dinner.
The dinner has taken place on Thanksgiving Day for the last 13 years at the church where the entire community was invited—rich and poor, lonely and happy, big and small.
Pastor Matt Seargeant said there was simply no safe way to feed the community in the way that has been done in the past.
Also, preparations would have had to start in August.
“We are still endeavoring to meet the needs of our surrounding community to the point that we have virtually exhausted our pantry,” said Rev. Seargeant. “The congregation will continue to be of service as we are able.”
The annual event began in 2007 when the church’s youth joined forces with church and local volunteers to serve more than 140 meals to community members. Volunteers from the community soon began joining the effort.
“We would like to thank everyone for their donations of time and money over the past 13 years,” said event organizer Dan Bentley. “Hopefully, we will be able to do something in the future once things have stabilized.”
