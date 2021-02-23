Chino company recalling 96,810 of beef tallow products

A Chino company is recalling 96,810 pounds of beef tallow products that had been imported from the People’s Republic of China because it had not been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
“The products subject to recall do not bear a Federal mark of inspection,” said FSIS spokesman Mitch Adams. “These items were shipped to distributors, retail locations and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York and Texas.”
GLG Trading Inc., in Chino, discovered the problem during verification activities, the spokesman said.
The recalled items are 17.6-ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hot Spot Seasoning (slightly spicy), 17.6-ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hot Spot Seasoning (super spicy, extremely), and 12.07-ounce vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (medium spicy, Mala).
Consumers who purchased the products should not consume them, throw them away or returned to the store for a refund.
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider,” Mr. Adams said.
For more information on the recall, residents can call Derek Yang at (805) 366-6666.
