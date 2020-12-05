The Chino Planning Commission will review an application for a senior facility, office buildings and a fast-foot restaurant on a 7.3 acre site in north Chino at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
A three-story senior assisted living and memory care facility, two three-story offices buildings and a fast-food restaurant are proposed to be developed on the north side of Philadelphia Street between Benson Avenue and Town Square.
The vacant property is east of a medical office building and across the street from Target.
The applicant, Clover Estate, Inc. of Chino Hills, has proposed to develop two lots.
The first lot includes 2.61 acres for the proposed “Chino Vilas Assisted Living and Memory Care” facility.
The 99,888 square-foot facility is proposed with 96 beds for assisted living and 24 beds for memory care residents.
Residential spaces range from 354-square-foot studios to 727-square-foot two-bedroom suites.
Amenities include a fitness center, library, bistro, card room, spa, salon, arts and crafts room, general common area room and two outdoor courtyards.
Fifty parking spaces are planned.
Second lot
The second lot with 4.4 acres would include two three-story office buildings with a total area of 65,000 square feet.
It will also include a 1,500-square foot fast-food restaurant with a drive-through.
There are 272 parking spaces planned.
A divided two-lane driveway from Philadelphia Street is proposed.
Secondary site access would be built along two driveways shared with the property to the west and two driveways shared with the property to the east.
Construction would include improvements to the Philadelphia Street frontage, such as curb, gutter and sidewalks.
The city has reported no significant environmental impact in its mitigated negative declaration.
This report incorporates measures that would mitigate or avoid impacts on the environment.
Environmental reports can be found on the city website, cityofchino.org.
Comments or questions can be submitted to agilbert@cityofchino.org through Monday, Dec. 7.
The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The public may attend in person or virtually.
Webinar instructions and a link are on cityofchino.org.
Search meeting agendas for the Dec. 7 planning commission.
