A total of four California Institution for Men employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Thursday.
Two employees received positive tests last weekend, one tested positive on Wednesday and another was confirmed Thursday.
The names, ages, cities of residences and ranks of the four California Institution for Men employees were not disclosed as was the county in which they received their positive tests.
California Institution for Men is located at 14901 Central Ave., Chino.
State officials said they are among 11 prison employees and one incarcerated inmate statewide confirmed to have contracted coronavirus as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Three employees work for the California State Prison in Sacramento, one works for Folsom State Prison, located about 20 miles north of Sacramento, one works for the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, one at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility at State Prison in Corcoran and one as Wasco State Prison.
The inmate who tested positive is housed at the California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster, prison officials said.
At least 167 inmates in the state have received cororavirus tests. Of those, two inmates at the Chino prison have been given tests, state officials reported.
“Executives and staff at CDCR are working closely with infectious disease control experts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our operations,” state prison authorities said in a statement. “CDCR is dedicated to the safety of everyone who lives in, works in and visits our state prisons. We have longstanding outbreak management plans in place to address communicable diseases outbreaks such as influenza, measles, mumps, norovirus, and varicella, as well as preparedness procedures to address a variety of medical emergencies and natural disasters.”
