Thirty-one names are on a list of people and some businesses who have unclaimed funds with the City of Chino Hills.
The money has been held by the city for three or more years in the unclaimed property account.
In August, the city sent 39 letters to the last known addresses of the payees to notify them of the unclaimed property and only eight responses were received.
Of the $1,951 total, the largest amounts are $250 due to Veronica Crestejo of Calle Verano, $201.60 to Kathleen Al-Badawi of Chianti Place, and $104.70 to Matthew Wood of Yellowstone Circle in Chino.
All other amounts are less than $100.
For a complete list of names, see the legal section in this edition of the Champion. Under law, the city must publish the list of names for two consecutive weeks in a local newspaper.
The funds will become the property of Chino Hills if not claimed by Nov. 18. A claim form must be submitted.
Information: 364-2600.
