A new massage establishment and a residential community will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, May 16 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The 1,141 square-foot massage establishment is proposed to be located at 5420 Philadelphia Street, Suite F, at the Chino Promenade, on Philadelphia Street, east of Central Avenue.
Questions related to this project can be directed to Brian Sitton, associate planner, at (909) 334-3422 or bsitton@cityofchino.org.
The planning commission will also consider a request by Lewis Group of Companies to develop 149 residential dwelling units on 11-acres of land, referred to as the Van Vliet site, north of Pine Avenue, on the east and west sides of Meadowhouse Avenue in The Preserve.
Questions on this project can be directed to Maria Staar, senior planner at (909) 334-333 or mstaar@cityofchino.org.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through 5:30 p.m. May 16 or at the hearing.
