Negotiations are underway for a new ownership for Big League Dreams sports park in Chino Hills, where its headquarters are located on 30-plus acres that includes six replica major league baseball parks on Fairfield Ranch Road.
“I can confirm that I have met with a party who has expressed a serious interest in purchasing Big League Dreams, but terms are still being discussed and nothing has been finalized,” managing director Jeff Odekirk said.
“Obviously, this transaction would have to make sense for both parties, as well as our municipal partners.”
Mr. Odekirk said the goal of the prospective buyers is to acquire all 10 Big League Dreams parks.
“To that end, their negotiations have been focused on purchasing Big League Dreams USA, which is the parent company for each individual park location,” he said.
Mr. Odekirk said he will have a better idea of where things stand in the next couple of weeks.
Chino Hills City Manager Ben Montgomery said the city is awaiting a formal lease proposal from the potential new operator.
“We will review that proposal and likely negotiate with the new operator to establish terms that are acceptable to the city,” Mr. Montgomery said.
The new owners have proposed to operate the facility as a sports complex in a manner that is substantially similar to the prior use, he said.
Big League Dreams owes the city $75,819 in utility charges.
“The oldest bill dates back to March 3, 2020, however, the city has received partial payments since that date,” Mr. Montgomery said.
Big League Dreams is current in office rent and there are no other delinquent payments, he said.
Mayor Brian Johsz said the State of California has a moratorium on stopping water for customers because of COVID, so “we couldn’t turn off the spigot when they stopped making payments.”
The mayor said he met with the new owners when they were trying to make the purchase and he was impressed with the group of professionals the company assembled.
Big League Dreams is also behind in payments to the City of Redding where it operates a facility in a joint partnership that includes three replica major league baseball parks.
According to an article in the Redding Record Searchlight, Big League Dreams owes Redding approximately $100,000 under the terms of the lease agreement.
The park was behind in its rent before the pandemic and its last payment was in the first quarter 2019, according to the article.
Councilman Ray Marquez has been publicly expressing concerns about declining revenues for the city for several years.
The $18 million facility was built in 2002. The two developers of Fairfield Ranch at the time, Centex Homes and Richmond American, dedicated the 33-acre site to the city which built the park that is operated by Big League Dreams under a 20-year lease agreement with two five-year extensions.
Mr. Montgomery and city staff took a tour of the facility in 2020 for a comprehensive review and found the condition of the replica stadiums in disrepair.
