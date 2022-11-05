Chino Hills well is back in business

Well 15, shown in photo at the corner of Eucalyptus and Telephone avenues in Chino, is pumping 1,000 gallons per minute to the city’s water supply. It is the first well to be reactivated since the city’s wells were shut down in 2017. All City of Chino Hills wells are located in Chino.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The first City of Chino Hills well to be back on line after a six-year shutdown of all city wells is now fully operational and pumping 1,000 gallons per minute, which is 12 percent of the city’s water supply.

The catalyst to getting “Well 15” back online was the ongoing drought and Metropolitan Water District reducing import water by 95 percent, utility operations manager Mark Wiley said.

