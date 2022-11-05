Chino Hills well is back in business

The first City of Chino Hills well to be back on line after a six-year shutdown of all city wells is now fully operational and pumping 1,000 gallons per minute, which is 12 percent of the city’s water supply.
The catalyst to getting “Well 15” back online was the ongoing drought and Metropolitan Water District reducing import water by 95 percent, utility operations manager Mark Wiley said.
The city was forced to shut down all its wells in 2017 after the state’s Water Resources Control Board set a new contamination level for a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion.
The chemical has been shown to cause cancer in animals and is recognized by the State of California as a human carcinogen, according to the Board.
Four of the city’s well exceeded the contamination level and because these wells were used to “blend” water with other wells to reduce contaminants, the rest of the wells had to be shut down.
The city has been paying more than $1 million a year to purchase water because of the shutdown and will continue doing so until the treatment plant is built at the Boys Republic site on Eucalyptus and Pipeline avenues, west of the former fire station.
Well 15 did not exceed the 1,2,3-TCP contamination level but did exceed the maximum contamination level for arsenic allowed by the State of California, Mr. Wiley said.
The Board advised the city that Well 15, on the corner of Eucalyptus and Telephone avenues in Chino, could be brought back into production if the blending plan was updated.
The resin that removed the arsenic from Well 15 had exceeded its useful lifespan so the city entered into a contract for emergency repairs with Purolite, an Ecolab Company, for almost $500,000 to remove the old resin and install new resin.
Although the repairs were authorized in April, supply chain issues caused a delay in receiving the resin until October, Mr. Wiley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.