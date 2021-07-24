The cities of Chino Hills and Chino are holding concerts and movies all summer, free to the public.
Chino Hills
Concerts in Chino Hills are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Veterans Park on Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
Movies start at 8 p.m. on Thursdays on the lawn at Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, with open seating at 6:30 p.m.
Concerts
•July 28, Led Zepagain, tribute to Led Zeppelin.
•Aug. 4, The Suffragettes, top 40.
•Aug. 11, Kenny Metcalf as Elton John.
Movies
•July 29, Frozen II.
•Aug. 5, Raya and the Last Dragon.
Chino
The City of Chino holds concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and movies at 8 p.m., with seating at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays on the lawn at City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Chino Kiwanis Club.
Concerts
•July 29: No Duh, No Doubt tribute.
•Aug. 5: The Long Run, Eagles tribute.
Movies
•July 30: Raya and the Last Dragon (final movie)
SENIORS AT THE SQUARE
The City of Chino offers a concert series called Seniors at the Square from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays until Aug. 16. Seniors 50+ are invited to Aguiar Square on Sixth Street between C and D streets for an evening of food and dance.
Dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m. with purchase of a $4 ticket at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., in advance of the event.
•July 26: AJ’s Entertainment, with dinner of lasagna, salad and bread.
•Aug. 2: Paul Cavin, singer and musician, with dinner of baked ziti, salad, and bread.
•Aug. 9: Joanie Francis and the Boomers, with dinner of fried chicken, potato salad, and a roll.
•Aug. 16: AJ’s Entertainment, with dinner of hamburger, chips, and watermelon.
