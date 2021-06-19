A walking path built in Los Serranos last year and funded by grants as part of the Safe Routes to School project (west) may qualify for additional funding to enhance its appearance.
Last year, the City of Chino Hills replaced a dirt path with decomposed granite that traverses along the public right-of-way of Val Verde Avenue between Gird Avenue and Country Club Drive. Val Verde ends at Gird and the pathway extends east from the terminus to Country Club.
A nearby resident said he is concerned about the aesthetics of the trail with untrimmed dried grass in the adjacent drainage channel area attracting mice and pests.
Mayor Brian Johsz, who represents District 4 that includes Los Serranos, said the city has worked on the path in recent years but it “needs more attention.”
He said staff has put in a request with Congresswoman Young Kim and two U.S. senators for earmarks for $1 million in improvements for Los Serranos. “Sprucing this area up should certainly qualify under that,” he said.
Earmarks occur when Congress puts a specific request for funding into a bill.
Mr. Bobadilla said staff is reviewing current conditions and will make enhancements, including landscaping, as part of a future project.
The walking path, which cost $27,000, was part of the larger $800,000 Safe Routes to School project (west) that included streetlights, sidewalks, asphalt concrete paving, driveways, and streetlights on the western side of the following streets:
•El Molino Boulevard between Montecito Drive and Los Serranos Boulevard
•Lugo Avenue between Del Norte Avenue and Valle Vista Drive
•Gird Avenue between Del Norte and Valle Vista.
Safe Routes “East”
The city council authorized staff to solicit bids for construction for the Safe Routes to School “East” street improvement project during the May 11 council meeting.
This project will fund the eastern side of the same three streets.
Cost estimate is $624,173, funded by community development block grant funding in the amount of $374,176 and a grant of $249,997 from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
The city council each year sets aside community development block grant funds to pay for infrastructure in the Los Serranos community and applies for numerous grants to upgrade the area.
Since 2007, the city has spent approximately $20 million on infrastructure improvements, with approximately half coming from city funds.
Los Serranos took shape in the 1920s as part of the Los Serranos Golf Course when there were no requirements for sidewalks, streetlights, and storm drains.
