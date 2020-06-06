The coronavirus hasn't kept construction crews from proceeding on Measure G school district projects over the past three months.
The 60-year-old Chino High School is considered a priority project in the $750 million bond measure that passed in 2016, and so far, $96 million has been spent for Phase 0, Phase 0.5 and Phase 1.
Assistant superintendent of facilities Greg Stachura said the estimate for Phase 2 is in the $80 to $90 million range.
Mr. Stachura told the Champion after the May 6 Measure G Citizens' Oversight Committee that Chino High School is over budget.
He said the architect's estimated cost to rebuild the high school was $150 million in 2016, but based on current projected costs, the amount rose to between $176 to $186 million.
He attributed it to elevated construction costs.
Mr. Stachura told the oversight committee that bid prices for new construction were “currently holding steady” but material costs could go up or down in the future, depending on economic factors.
The first bond installment of $208 million in 2017 included Chino High, safety and security measures at all district schools over two years, upgraded science classrooms and modernization of schools over 25 years old.
Mr. Stachura said the district “temporarily shelved” secondary plans to refresh portable classrooms at Country Springs, Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills.
“It’s not a wise use of Measure G funds at this point,” he said.
The installation of portable buildings will begin in July at Canyon Hills and Townsend Junior high schools in Chino Hills in preparation for the first phase of modernization starting July and continuing through fall 2021.
A new science building is in the final stages of construction at Briggs K-8 Fundamental School in Chino. It will be completed in mid-August.
Modernization is completed at Howard Cattle Elementary in Chino and Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills.
Modernization is expected to be completed at Country Springs and Rolling Ridge elementary schools in July.
Mr. Stachura said the district in March sold $258 million in bond sales out of the $275 million approved for sale by the Chino Valley school board.
The second issuance will be used, in part, to complete Chino High.
It could also be used for new construction of a second school in the Chino Preserve area, Mr. Stachura said.
The funds were deposited April 29 into the building fund, he said.
The district in February entered into a license agreement to review a 12-acre parcel south of Pine Avenue and west of East Preserve Loop with Chino Holding Company, LLC, of Lewis Management Corporation, local land developer and owner of the property.
Mr. Stachura said he had no further information to share regarding a schedule or estimated completion date for the school.
A three-story science building at Ayala High School in Chino Hills costing $13.6 million will be finished this month.
Modernization work is in progress at Ayala High in the B, F and H quad classrooms.
Anticipated completion is September for the B quad, December for the F quad and April 2021 for the H quad.
The multipurpose room which is currently used by the school as a theater, may be modernized by summer 2021.
Mr. Stachura said there is no timeline yet for the construction of a new theater, which is not included in the modernization.
