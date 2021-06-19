By Marianne Napoles
The Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority meeting took less than an hour on Wednesday but it was enough to plant the seeds for a promising future for the 2,500-acre ranch.
The Authority has begun the “visioning” process for the undeveloped cattle ranch located on both sides of Grand Avenue in Chino Hills and Diamond Bar. A handful of residents attended the online meeting, all asking for an inventory of the natural resources of the land before the visioning process occurs.
Melanie Schlotterbeck, conservation consultant for Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the Chino Hills State Park, said establishing a baseline inventory is needed well before the Authority undertakes new projects.
She urged the Authority to conduct a plant and wildlife inventory by qualified biologists to document the habitat types, species observed onsite, and the presence of sensitive, rare, threatened or endangered species.
To aid natural resource agencies and the conservation of sensitive species, the information should be uploaded to the California Natural Diversity Database, she said.
She also said that a conservation easement must be placed on the land that formally confirms what uses are allowed and what uses are not allowed, and when and where they are permitted or not permitted.
“Without a conservation easement, the assets and natural resources could be squandered,” Ms. Schlotterbeck said.
Robin Smith of the Sierra Club said Tres Hermanos Ranch includes the upper portion of Tonner Canyon but the survey should also include the middle and lower portions of Tonner Canyon because it is contiguous and “nature doesn’t recognize human boundaries.”
Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers, a member of the Authority, suggested that a survey of the property take place before the end of the year.
City of Industry Mayor Cory Moss, a member of the Authority, said it is important to choose the right consultant for guidance because a lot of information will be forthcoming.
“Most of us want to keep Tres Hermanos as open space and a natural state,” she said. “I look forward to indepth conversations and reaching a mutual goal for the purpose of the property.”
Authority chairman Ray Marquez and a Chino Hills Councilman said it is the Authority’s goal to be transparent and come up with the best possible plan for this “wonderful piece of property.” He said he agrees that a baseline inventory is important.
Mr. Marquez asked that grants be pursued because doing a quality job involves money.
Diamond Bar City Manager Dan Fox, serving as the Authority’s executive director for the next two years, said there are opportunities for climate change funding and park grants that can be pursued.
Mr. Fox said he was provided with enough direction at the meeting to come up with and define a visioning process.
Ms. Schlotterbeck said she was pleased with the outcome of the meeting.
“We believe the direction given by the board to Mr. Fox included both a robust, transparent public outreach program and an inventory of the natural resources on the land,” she said.
“These are important next steps for the Authority to take to preserve the land. We plan to remain engaged and offer our support throughout the process,” she said.
The Authority, which is the governing body of Tres Hermanos Ranch, consists of councilpersons and officials from the cities of Chino Hills, City of Industry, and Diamond Bar.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the ranch to the Authority in 2019, with a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for “open space, public use, or preservation.” Approximately 1,700 acres are in Chino Hills, and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.