Vince Alamillo, a longtime coach and president of the Chino National Little League (CNLL), was recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Chino Sports Legend Youth Volunteer Award during the Dec. 6 city council meeting.

Mr. Alamillo, born and raised in Chino, was the grand marshal of the Chino Youth Christmas Parade last Saturday.

