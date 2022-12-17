Vince Alamillo, a longtime coach and president of the Chino National Little League (CNLL), was recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Chino Sports Legend Youth Volunteer Award during the Dec. 6 city council meeting.
Mr. Alamillo, born and raised in Chino, was the grand marshal of the Chino Youth Christmas Parade last Saturday.
He dedicated 25 years to the CNLL, well after his sons were grown.
Mr. Alamillo said the most rewarding part of being a coach is seeing his former players succeed in life.
He was chosen for his leadership, teaching skills, and dedication to youth sports.
Mr. Alamillo lives in Chino with his two sons Austin and Dominic.
Chino City Councilmember Karen Comstock was appointed mayor pro tem by the council on Tuesday.
She was nominated by Councilman Marc Lucio, the previous mayor pro tem.
Ms. Comstock thanked the community and the council for their trust and support and said she would have big shoes to fill when Mayor Eunice Ulloa is absent.
“Mayor, I don’t give you permission to be absent from any single meeting for the next two years,” she said.
Chino City Clerk Angela Robles will depart from the City of Chino to work as Clerk of the Board for the Chino Valley Fire District.
Ms. Robles’ official start date with the fire district is Monday, Dec. 19. Her last day with the city was Friday, Dec. 16.
During the city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Eunice Ulloa and councilmembers thanked Ms. Robles for her hard work over the years.
“I’m happy that she’s going to one of our city’s agencies,” Mayor Ulloa said. “But I’m very sad we’re going to be losing you.”
Ms. Robles is the second City of Chino employee to leave the city for the fire district. In August, former human resources director and interim city manager Anthony Arroyo was hired by the fire district as director of human resources.
Ayala High graduate Joe Naranjo, a minor league baseball player in the Cleveland Guardians organization, was awarded a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award for the 2022 season. Naranjo, a first baseman with the Lake County Captains, a High-A affiliate of the Guardians, made only seven errors in 750 chances. He made 689 putouts, assisted on 54 outs and was part of 74 double plays during the season. Naranjo, a 2019 Ayala graduate, was drafted by Cleveland in the third round (101st overall) in the 2019 Major League Baseball first-year player draft.
Chino resident John Myers, a certified automotive technician, was honored with a national achievement award as a Master Automobile Technician of the Year. A total of 52 automotive professional in the country earned the award in November during the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in San Diego. Mr. Myers is a master automobile technician for J & L Car Care in Corona.
Chino Valley Fire District honored engineer Mike Rabehl and firefighter-paramedic Leslie Kast for 25 years of employment with the district at its Wednesday board meeting. The board also recognized two new fire district employees – fire inspector Brandon Grimmitt and lead fire equipment mechanic Tony Rivera.
