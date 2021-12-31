The Chino Hills Public Works Commission will discuss the citywide water and recycled water plan update when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The planning document for the city’s water and recycled water systems includes future projections of usage, technical analysis, and recommended capital improvement projects based on system needs.
Updates are conducted every five years or so due to changes in growth, land use, system needs, and regulatory requirements.
