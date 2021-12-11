Residents who plan to attend the citizens advisory commission meetings for the men’s prison and women’s prison on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Chaffey College must show proof of vaccination in order to attend the public meeting.
The California Institution for Women (CIW) citizens advisory committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in conference room 160, or what is referred to as CHMB 160.
CIW spokesman Andrew Mendoza informed committee members that it was a new policy from Chaffey College.
Lt. Thomas Lopez, public information officer for the California Institution for Men (CIM), said it had not been determined as of Thursday night whether the citizens advisory committee, which meets at 8:30 a.m., will be held at Chaffey or virtually.
Chaffey College communications manager Melissa Pinion said a representative of the Chaffey Community College District will be at the door to check vaccination status.
She said all attendees will be required to wear masks and sign in, so that COVID-19 contact tracing can be tracked, if necessary, per OSHA guidelines.
Food and drinks will not be allowed.
Ms. Pinion said the coordinators of both groups have been informed of the rules.
Every other month, the wardens and associate wardens representing CIM and CIW hold meetings with their citizen advisory committees to provide updates and information to the community on what is going on at the prisons.
The citizen advisory committees are made up of community members, elected officials or their aides, and members of the fire department and police departments.
