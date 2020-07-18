A 132-bed assisted living facility and improvements to Pine Avenue are among several items to be discussed Monday, July 20 at the Chino Planning Commission meeting starting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Avenue.
Public hearings will be held on the following:
—Source Architecture, Inc. has applied for a special conditional use permit and site approval for a 132-bed assisted living facility on 3 acres on the south side of Guardian Way between 10th Street and Vernon Avenue.
The three-story facility with 72 units will house residents 60 years and older.
The facility is not connected with the adjacent Trellis Chino at the northeast corner of Walnut Avenue and 10th Street. Trellis opened in 2018 as a short-term rehabilitation and nursing facility.
Questions for this project may be directed to associate director Brian Sitton, bsitton@cityofchino.org or 334-3422.
—The Chino Preserve Development Corporation has applied to assign some design plans for previously approved improvements to Pine Avenue to the city of Chino. The corporation has also requested to defer the completion of certain improvements until they receive a necessary right of way from property owners and state and federal environmental permits.
The development is east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue and north of Legacy Park Street in the Preserve Specific Plan.
The Chino Preserve Development Corporation submitted a second application with the same requests for the previously approved Van Vliet development located south of Bickmore Avenue, north of Pine Avenue, east of Mayhew Avenue and west of Rincon Meadows Avenue.
Direct questions about this project to city engineer Chris Magdosku, 334-3417 or cmagdosku@cityofchino.org
—Transwestern Development Company proposes to increase the size of a previously approved industrial building at 9261 Remington Ave. from 48,525 square feet to 61,023 square feet on a 3-acre site.
The change requires a special conditional use permit because it exceeds 50,000 square feet.
The project is in the light industrial land use area of the Preserve Specific Plan.
Direct questions to Andrea Gilbert, senior planner, 334-3328 or agilbert@cityofchi no.org.
—Homtomi CA01 Partners, L.P. proposes to construct a 16,950-square foot concrete industrial building on .93 acres on the west side of La Palma Drive, approximately 400 feet south of Chino Hills Parkway.
Direct questions to Ryan Murphy, assistant planner, 334-3525 or rmurphy@cityofchino.org.
The public may speak on these items in person or email comments to planning@cityofchino.org through 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Live city council meetings can be viewed from cityof chino.org/calendar. Select the July 20 meeting.
