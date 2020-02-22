The city of Chino will host its annual Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Ayala Park near the Chino Valley YMCA, 5575 Edison Ave.
There will be entertainment, children’s activity stations, fitness demonstrations, water and environmental information, an obstacle course, food, contests, and health, fitness and nutrition information.
The outdoor event may be cancelled if there are adverse weather conditions.
Information: 334-3258 or healthychino.com.
