A New York state man was arrested after a traffic stop in Chino during the early-morning hours of March 26 when officers found several narcotics, including 34 pounds of processed marijuana.
Michael James Guidone, 23, of Levittown, New York, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. in the 14300 block of Central Avenue after a traffic stop for vehicle code violations.
“While speaking to the driver, he admitted to having what he described as personal-use marijuana in the vehicle,” Chino police said in a statement Monday.
Officer searched his vehicle, finding 34 pounds of processed marijuana, 364 packages of edibles, nine ounces of butane honey oil, 5.2 ounces of shatter (a hash oil concentrate), 116 grams of wax, and 1.2 ounces of crystalized THC rocks.
The drugs have a street value of more than $50,000, police said.
Mr. Guidone was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for possession of marijuana for sale.
San Bernardino County jail records show he was released at 12:58 p.m. the same day after posting $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.