Chino weighs in on affordable housing ‘incentives’

Incentives to persuade developers to build affordable housing were laid out to the Chino City Council during a Jan. 17 workshop, some of which were rejected because the council believed they could potentially reduce the quality of life for future residents.
General Plan consultant Andrew Hill of Dyett & Bhatia, informed the council that allowing developers to reduce setbacks and parking requirements, cut back on open space, and waive recreation facilities could help the city reach its affordable housing goals as mandated by the state.
The City of Chino has been mandated to build 6,978 housing units over the next eight years, with approximately 3,397 of those units as low and very low income.
Loosened parking examples include eliminating covered parking requirements for developments with more than 20 dwelling units per acre, requiring one covered spot for projects with 16 to 19 dwelling units per acre, and reducing parking requirements for affordable projects.
The council rejected the reduced parking incentive, with Councilman Curtis Burton stating the city already has major issues due to reduced parking and open space requirements in high-density areas. “We’re going to shoot ourselves in the foot,” he said.
“To me, these requirements are victimizing low and moderate income people,” said Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa. “You’re jamming people in and not giving them quality living space.”
Mayor Ulloa said waiving recreational facilities if a housing development is within half-a-mile of a park would force children to go half-a-mile from their homes to play or ride their bicycles.
She said she could accept the waiver if a park was immediately adjacent to the housing development.
Mr. Hill said he understood the concerns, especially since so many of the affordable housing sites are slated for the northern part of the city where there are already challenges.
Overlays
He explained that the creation of two overlay zones, mixed use and affordable housing, will allow the city to reach its target housing requirement over the next eight years.
Chino voters authorized the creation of these overlays with the passage of Measure Y last June, and the state is requiring adoption of the overlays before it will certify the city’s housing element.
Mr. Hill said both overlays will allow residential development at up to 30 dwelling units per acre on certain non-residential properties. The city is imposing 20 units per acre as the maximum amount but developers can build up to 30 units per acre if they agree to provide a higher percentage of affordable housing, officials said.
Chino already has several overlays: agricultural areas, the land around the airport, downtown, and industrial planned development.
He said developers still have the option of choosing the underlying commercial zoning in the overlay areas, but the overlays would give them additional options and incentives to reduce their costs. He said this approach has been used in numerous California cities.
“Flexibility is a watch word for our approach to these overlays,” Mr. Hill said. “With rising mortgage costs, building flexibility into standards is really critical to help Chino developers meet the state housing mandates.”
Under “mixed use” overlays, where residential and commercial are side by side, standards would be engineered to promote “walkability” to better integrate non-residential and commercial.
“When you say walkability, does that tie into less parking available to force people out of their cars?” the mayor asked.
Mr. Hill said walkability has more to do with location of the parking where consideration is given to the people who live on the site rather than those who shop there.
Mr. Hill said the overlays will be structured with a sliding scale that allows more density in exchange for providing more affordable housing units, up to a maximum of 30 dwelling units per acre.
He said the sliding scale allows projects to be financially feasible instead of imposing a “one size fits all” approach.
The council agreed that they would allow an “in-lieu fee,” where developers would pay a fee instead of building affordable housing, only for projects of fewer than 20 units where affordable housing is not feasible. That fee would go towards affordable housing projects, grants and loans for older homes in downtown Chino and programs for the homeless. An in-lieu fee would not be allowed for larger projects, the council decided.
Mr. Hill also proposed a streamlined review process where housing would be allowed “by right” within the overlays to provide “certainty” for developers and avoid the need for case-by-case negotiations.
The council decided that the developments should come before the Planning Commission for review, with the option of appealing to the City Council.
“It breaks my heart to think we’re forcing low and moderate income residents into pack-and-stacks with no quality of life,” Mayor Ulloa said. “Yes they have a place to live, but nowhere to throw a ball or ride a bike.”
Daniel MacDonald, a professor and chairman of the economics department at Cal State San Bernardino, said low income families need a place to live. “Access to amenities is important but the major factor that determines quality of life is the cost of living,” he said. “On that measure, affordable housing is very important and absolutely needed in the community, even if standards are loosened.”
Mr. Hill said he would incorporate the council’s suggestions, finalize the overlay zoning and study, and bring the proposal to the Chino Planning Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
