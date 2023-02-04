Chino weighs in on affordable housing ‘incentives’

A vacant commercial site near the Rancho Del Chino shopping center on the southeast corner of Ramona and Eucalyptus avenues is being considered for affordable housing by the City of Chino. Shown in the background is a four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites under construction.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Incentives to persuade developers to build affordable housing were laid out to the Chino City Council during a Jan. 17 workshop, some of which were rejected because the council believed they could potentially reduce the quality of life for future residents.

General Plan consultant Andrew Hill of Dyett & Bhatia, informed the council that allowing developers to reduce setbacks and parking requirements, cut back on open space, and waive recreation facilities could help the city reach its affordable housing goals as mandated by the state.

