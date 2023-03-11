Appeals court revives elderly woman’s lawsuit against police

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has revived an 83-year-old woman’s lawsuit against two Chino Police Department officers she claimed unlawfully detained her with excessive force during a traffic stop about a stolen car in July 2019.
In a 2-1 vote on Feb. 7, Circuit Judges Bridget Shelton Bade and Marsha Berzon reversed an order by Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi who ruled Dec. 7, 2022 in favor of police officers Matthew Gregory and Madelyn Briley, saying the detainment of Elise Brown was justified.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said he reviewed the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and agrees with the findings ruled by the district court.
“We are requesting an En Banc (appeal) hearing to review the panel’s split decision denying the application of qualified immunity to the excessive force claim against our officers and will address our concerns through the appropriate court process,” the chief told the Champion.
Both officers remain employed by the department.
Ms. Brown was stopped by Officers Gregory and Briley on July 7, 2019 on Central Avenue near the entrance to the California Institution for Men after police received a hit from an automated license plate reader about a stolen vehicle that had entered the city, according to court documents.
The officers pulled over the driver and ordered her to toss her keys onto the street, according to the court documents.
Ms. Brown claims the officers made her exit her car, walk backwards with her arms raised before making her get on her knees and handcuffing her.
The court record shows Ms. Brown said she was humiliated, causing her severe, ongoing physical, mental and emotional distress.
It goes on to say that “at no time was plaintiff armed with a weapon, nor did defendants have any reasonable or lawful basis that plaintiff was armed with any weapon or a reasonable threat of death or bodily harm to anyone.”
At no point, according to court records, did the officers point their firearms at the woman while she was handcuffed, and only briefly held their firearms in a “low-ready position,” but had the firearms in their holsters.
The officers later determined the dark blue Oldsmobile that Ms. Brown was driving was not a stolen car after running the license plate number through the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System. The car was, however, reported as associated with a cream-colored Oldsmobile the woman owned and had reported stolen, court records show.
Once officers realized the computer mistake, they removed her handcuffs and she was released.
Court documents show that Ms. Brown was handcuffed for three minutes.
Chino Police Sgt. Joseph McArdle testified during a court hearing that he told Ms. Brown “obviously, you do not look like you were going to be a violent suspect,” documents show.
A date for the Ninth Circuit court hearing has not been scheduled.
