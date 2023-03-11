Appeals court revives elderly woman’s lawsuit against police

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has revived an 83-year-old woman’s lawsuit against two Chino Police Department officers she claimed unlawfully detained her with excessive force during a traffic stop about a stolen car in July 2019.

In a 2-1 vote on Feb. 7, Circuit Judges Bridget Shelton Bade and Marsha Berzon reversed an order by Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi who ruled Dec. 7, 2022 in favor of police officers Matthew Gregory and Madelyn Briley, saying the detainment of Elise Brown was justified.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.