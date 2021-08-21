Chino Hills Girls Softball 8U Red All-Star team

 Submitted photo

The Chino Hills Girls Softball 8U Red All-Star team advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Softball Finals in San Diego last month before falling in an international tiebreaker, extra-inning game to Torrance. The team outscored their opponents, 28-3, during the tournament, which was played July 22 to 25. Chino Hills advanced to the national tournament by competing in several All-Star tournaments in May, compiling a 28-8 record and advancing to the championship game in five of six tournaments, including the Northern-Eastern District event, which qualified the team to nationals. Several Chino Valley businesses donated $2,144 to help fund the cost of playing in San Diego. Team members (pictured with their family members and local sponsors) are Kendall Rueter, Harper Mendoza, Johannah Torres, Zoey Bonomo, Taylor Vermilion, Allie Rafols, Brielle Huntley, Nyla Tager, Blake Lambrecht, Makena Alvarez, Romy Salapare, Sofia Tovmasyan and coaches Ryan Rueter, Romy Salapare, Greg Bonomo, Dave Vermilion and Dennis Lambrecht. 

