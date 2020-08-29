Distracted bicyclist strikes moving pick up truck
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Valley Fire District paramedics treat an injured bicyclist Tuesday morning on Norton Avenue, just north of Chino Avenue, after striking a moving pickup truck around 8:50 a.m., according to the Chino Police Department. “Officers found that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Norton when a bicyclist struck the pickup,” said Lt. Ryan Croley. “The bicyclist was distracted and caused the collision. The bicyclist complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital for examination.” Lt. Croley said neither the bicyclist nor the pickup truck driver were impaired. 

