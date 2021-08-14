Students returned to school this week under safety protocols prepared by the Chino Valley Unified School District as COVID cases rise with the spread of the Delta variant.
Gov. Newsom’s announcement Wednesday that public and private school teachers and staff must be vaccinated or tested weekly will factor into the district’s safe return-to-school plan.
School district spokesperson Andi Johnston said the district is gathering key details regarding the governor’s health order for incorporation into the plan, which is called the “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services” plan.
She said it is updated no less than every six months to reflect new guidance, directives, or procedures the district will implement.
The plan outlines the district’s approach to maintaining the health and safety of students and staff based on safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
Supt. Norm Enfield has been spreading the word on school district communication platforms that the plan will be discussed at the Thursday, Aug. 19 board meeting at 6 p.m. at 5130 Riverside Drive.
To access the plan and submit feedback, visit chino.k12.ca.us/Page/48976 by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting.
The plan will be presented to the board for adoption at the Sept. 2 meeting.
Dr. Enfield said the district is preparing to apply to the California Department of Education for federal funding offered under a school relief fund called ESSER III.
Some of the topics in the plan include facial coverings, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, efforts to provide vaccinations to school communities, and accommodations for children with disabilities.
According to the plan, volunteers, external groups and visitors during the school day will be limited to essential functions. The individuals may work directly with students on instruction-related activities upon proof of vaccination or a negative test within a week of the activity.
All students are eligible for free breakfasts and free lunches this year regardless of meal eligibility. Breakfast is offered 30 minutes before school starts.
Each student will receive a Chromebook and classrooms will be equipped with a View Sonic board, an interactive digital flat panel whiteboard.
Dr. Enfield encourages parents and guardians to stay connected by visiting the district’s website at chino.k12.ca.us, Facebook: ChinoValleyUSD, Twitter: ChinoValleyUSD, Instagram: chinovalleyusd and YouTube: ChinoValleyUSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.