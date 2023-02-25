Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Possession of drug materials, D and Ninth streets, 12:44 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 16200 block of Mill Creek Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Vandalism, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 6:37 a.m.
Trailer theft, 5000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
Causing injury to a dependent adult, 12500 block of Jacaranda Place, 11:25 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 8600 block of Enterprise Way, 11:54 a.m.
Identity theft, 16200 block of Navigator Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15300 block of El Prado Road, 3:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Chino Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 5:05 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15000 block of Flight Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4500 block of Carter Court, 9:11 a.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Identity theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block of La Palma Drive, 1:21 p.m.
Assault, 13200 block of 17th Street, 1:45 p.m.
Harassment, 5000 block of Edison Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 6300 block of Ortega Street, 4:12 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:14 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Vandalism, 6800 block of Gird Street, 1 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Taft Street, 5:30 a.m.
Theft, 7300 block of Shorthorn Street, 8 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13300 block of Mountain Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7900 block of Gulfstream Street, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4800 block of Murrieta Street, 6:17 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 7:35 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3400 block of County Road, 8:44 a.m.
Giving false identification to a police officer, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 13th Street, 2:24 p.m.
Assault, 5600 block of B Street, 2:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6500 block of Mogano Drive, 7 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
Driving under the influence, 15700 block of Flight Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 Central Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of East End Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Ninth Street, 8 p.m.
Possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, Walnut and Central avenues, 11:55 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Arson, 3700 block of Walnut Avenue, 2;19 a.m.
Robbery, 12000 block of Dunlap Place, 4:43 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 5:44 a.m.
Possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:38 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
Child abuse, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 4:56 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:39 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6300 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, 13200 block of Fern Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
Robbery, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
Mail theft, 13400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 5:29 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Assault, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 9:06 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 17800 block of Lone Ranger Trail, 10:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:37 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13400 block of Melody Road, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Cerulean Court, 3:41 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Tawny Lane, 7:13 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 7:52 a.m.
Mail theft, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14700 block of Osmunda Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
Vandalism, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 2:07 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:12 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:01 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3100 block of Oakshire Lane, 12:32 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Driving under the influence, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:12 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Oldenburg Drive, 12:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:15 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 9:10 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Possession of narcotics, Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive, 4:20 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 8:08 a.m.
Identity theft, 15800 block of Tanberry Drive, 12:18 p.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Disturbing the peace, 2500 block of Paseo Del Palacio, 9:40 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 14200 block of Alderwood Lane, 10:38 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Firestone Lane, 11:20 a.m.
Theft, 15800 block of Silver Springs Drive, 1:32 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:34 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 4:16 p.m.
Fraud, 3300 block of Delancey Court, 6:46 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Pinnacle Road, 7:15 p.m.
Identity theft, 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive, 8:59 p.m.
