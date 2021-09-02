Police in Chino Hills arrest 56-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period

Chino Hills police jailed a 56-year-old Victorville man Tuesday on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child after an investigation opened in January, the department announced Thursday.
Carlos Manuel Zepeda was arrested at 6 p.m. at a home in the 16500 block of Cerulean Court in Chino Hills, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
He is being held on $750,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts on a child, jail records show.
Mr. Zepeda is expected to appear in West Valley Superior Court today (Sept. 2), records show.
The victim reported to Chino Hills Police on Jan. 3 that she had been sexually assaulted by a friend of her mother over a two-year period, said Detective Vincente Quiroz.
“(The suspect) pushed himself on the victim for sexual gratification,” the detective said. “Through an extensive investigation, detectives learned of additional victims whose statements were similar to the victim.”
Detectives are seeking additional victims, Detective Quiroz said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
