A 26-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography at a home in the 4000 block of Valle Vista Drive in Chino Hills.
Nan Yang, also known as Peter Yang, was booked on $25,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, Detective Brian Arias said.
He was arrested at 12:15 p.m., according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Detail and the Hi-Tech Division began looking into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography from a home in Chino Hills, Detective Arias said.
A search warrant was served on the Valle Vista home on Thursday.
“Investigators determined Mr. Yang was responsible for the distribution of child pornography and was found to be in possession of child pornography,” Detective Arias said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Arias at (909) 387-3615 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 and wetip.com.
