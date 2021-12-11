Semi driver rescued
Chino Valley Fire District photo

Chino Valley Fire District firefighter work to free a semi-truck driver trapped in his cab early Wednesday morning in a crash involving two semi-trucks and a car on the 60 Freeway west of Euclid Avenue in Chino. The crash was reported at 2:52 a.m., the fire district reported. Firefighters used several extrication tools and saws to free the driver from his cab and seat. Two people on scene were treated by paramedics but both declined to go to a hospital, fire district officials said.

Tags

