By Marianne Napoles
Chino Hills residents will receive a protest ballot in the mail at the end of March to decide if they want to see an approximately 13 percent increase on their trash bills, from $23.18 per month to $26.25 per month.
USA Waste of California will begin picking up trash in Chino Hills on July 1, replacing Republic Services.
The rate would increase every year for the next five years up to a maximum of five percent per year, according to the contract agreement.
The Chino Hills City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to begin the Prop. 218 protest ballot process, with Councilman Brian Johsz opposed.
Mr. Johsz said he voted no because the cost for the election is going to be paid by the city.
“I don’t think it’s right for our residents to pay for a private company’s ability to raise rates on themselves by up to five percent annually,” he said.
The City Council cannot raise fees for utilities without a Prop. 218 election where a majority of property owners must vote “no” to defeat the hikes.
If a resident does not vote, it’s considered a yes vote. So far, rate increases have never been defeated in Chino Hills under Prop. 218’s majority protest process because of the low number of “no” votes submitted.
Residents will have 45 days to submit or mail their protest ballot to city hall, where they will be tabulated during the May 10 council meeting. Monthly trash fees will be $26.25 July 1, $27.57 in 2023, $28.95 in 2024, $30.40 in 2025, and $31.92 in 2026.
