The Inland Valley Humane Society began canvassing neighborhoods in Chino Hills on July 1 for dog licenses.
The canvassing is contactless. Door hangers will be distributed but there will be no door knocking.
Every dog over four months old must be vaccinated against rabies and have a current license.
Employees will be driving their personal vehicles and will carry a badge. Their uniform consists of dark blue pants, a dark blue polo shirt with the agency logo, a dark blue hat with a logo, and a face mask.
The annual cost for a dog license is $30 if the dog is spayed or neutered, and $100 for unaltered dogs.
Senior citizens 65 and older and active military members and veterans pay $10 for spayed or neutered dogs.
Those who have not renewed their dog’s license or who have unlicensed dogs are subject to a penalty equivalent to the license fee.
Residents may pay or renew by mail or by phone at (909) 623-9777.
They may also pay online by visiting ivhsspca.org and selecting “license” on the homepage and scrolling down to “license your pet online” and choose your city. Select “Add to Cart,” fill in the online form, then select “purchase.”
Information: Humane Society, (909) 623-9777 or chinohills.org/animalcontrol.
