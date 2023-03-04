By Marianne Napoles
The Southern California Gas Company has announced plans to increase its rates next year to allow it to invest in the gas delivery system, clean energy technologies and maintaining its workforce.
State Assemblyman Phillip Chen of the 59th district, representing Chino Hills, emailed an alert to his constituency about the proposed hike and to announce that two online meetings will be held for residents to give input.
He said the typical residential SoCalGas bill would rise by 13.2 percent a month, or $8.28, compared to 2023.
“The request comes as many have seen their January natural gas bill increase double to quadruple from the same time last year,” he said. “This is unacceptable and unsustainable for families already suffering from record inflation.”
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a proceeding in May to determine if SoCalGas’ application for a price hike is warranted, he said.
Rates are ultimately determined by the CPUC.
The application also asks for additional increases through 2027, he said.
Two virtual forums where SoCalGas customers can offer input by internet or by phone will be held next week.
The first one will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6 and the second one will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
For both meetings, visit adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc or call (800) 857-1917 and enter 1767567#.
For those who cannot attend the meetings, public comments can be made by visiting apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2205015.
