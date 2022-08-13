Somber demonstration
City of Chino Hills photo

Chino Valley Independent Fire District’s Cardiac Care Team demonstrates an automated external defibrillator on a CPR dummy during Tuesday’s Chino Hills city council meeting.  The goal is to place as many of these units in the community as possible including businesses and churches. Each unit costs approximately $2,500. To donate a unit, email Ryan Pourhassanian at rpourhassanian@chofire.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.