The Chino Hills National Reference Laboratory on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway in north Chino Hills will expand by 30,000 square feet to conduct COVID-19 sample testing.
An initial phase of work has already begun.
“With this increase in lab space and delivery of new testing instruments, our capacity to process COVID-19 test samples will increase significantly,” said Dr. Steven R. McLaren, assistant regional medical director of Kaiser Permanente Southern California’s Laboratory Care Delivery System.
“When fully operational at the end of January 2021, and working at full capacity, we will be able to process about 50,000 additional tests per day for our California members, from our current level of 7,500 tests per day,” he told the Champion.
Chino Hills building official Winston Ward said when Kaiser acquired the former Great Indoors home decor store, it left 30,000 square feet vacant for future expansion.
Dr. McLaren said the Chino Hills laboratory facility has been serving Kaiser Permanente members since 2016.
The additional space is a permanent expansion that will be an important part of its national laboratory system for years to come, he said.
The Chino Hills laboratory processes a range of clinical tests for Kaiser Permanent members.
The facility does not house any direct care delivery or member services functions, the doctor said.
“As with all other test samples, those for COVID-19 will be delivered to the site from other Kaiser Permanent facilities via couriers to this location,” he said.
In spring, the remodeling of a 445-square-foot area inside the facility took place for the installation of a 14-foot-by-4.5-foot testing equipment, Mr. Ward said.
Dr. McLaren said the actions are part of Kaiser Permanente’s continuing investment in internal capacity to support COVID-19 testing.
This includes the purchase of additional testing instruments and working with suppliers to increase the number of test kits and other supplies to help ensure testing capacity is being used at its full potential, he said.
