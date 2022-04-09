The Inland Empire Utilities Agency will host a virtual platform offering a variety of educational lessons, tours, animal encounters, giveaways, and resources for students and families from Sunday, April 17 through Saturday, April 23. The virtual event can be accessed at ieua.org/events/2022-virtual-earth-week/. Information: Yvonne Lam at ylam@ieua.org.
