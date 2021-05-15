A proposal to develop 97 acres of agricultural land for industrial use at the southeast corner of Mountain and Bickmore avenues and north of Pine Avenue, will be discussed by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Community members may address the commission in person at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. or email comments to development services@cityofchino.org
The site borders Mountain Avenue on the west and extends to El Prado Road.
Applicant Majestic Realty is proposing to subdivide the land into two plots of approximately 54 acres and 43 acres.
The request includes a 1,168,710-square-foot warehouse with loading doors facing Bickmore and a 914,040-square-foot warehouse.
The project would require an amendment to the city’s general plan, a land use change from agriculture to general industrial for 92 acres and from recreation/open space to general industrial for approximately five acres.
The site is located below the 566-foot flood line for the Prado Dam and dirt would be imported from up to five sites within the Prado Dam Reservoir to raise the elevation.
An environmental report can be found on the city’s website, cityofchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.