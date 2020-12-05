After being evacuated from their homes during the Blue Ridge Fire in October, several members of the Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple were so grateful their homes were saved they organized a thank you ceremony.
On Nov. 20, BAPS Charities donated $6,000 to the Chino Valley Fire District Foundation, an organization that gives back to the community with programs such as Make a Child Smile, and supporting fire victims with various forms of assistance.
The small celebration was held at the temple on Fairfield Ranch Road
A fire engine from the Carbon Canyon station was driven to the temple campus for the occasion.
Several children handed the firefighters handmade cards.
Jeff Tytula, vice president of the Chino Valley Fire District Foundation, said the donation allows the foundation to continue to serve the community, especially during times like these.
Fire evacuee Krishna Zala said, “Without you, we may have lost our homes and for that, my family and I are grateful.”
Art Bennett, Peter Rogers, and Brian Johsz from the Chino Hills City Council attended the event and thanked BAPS for its longtime support and partnership with the city.
