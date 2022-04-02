Fish species tested at Prado Lake in Chino have lower contaminant levels than fish found at similar bodies of water in California, according to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA), which stated fish caught at the lake can be safely eaten four times a week.
“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said OEHAA director Dr. Lauren Zeise. “By following our guidelines for fish caught in Prado Lake, people can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”
Prado Lake, located at Prado Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., south of Pine Avenue, has black bass species, Channel Catfish, Common Carp, sunfish species and Threadfin Shad, the OEHHA reports.
“OEHHA developed the recommendations based on the levels of mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls found in fish caught at the lake,” Deputy Director Amy Gilson said.
Women ages 18 to 49 and children ages 1 to 17 can safely eat a maximum of seven total servings of Channel Catfish, sunfish species or Threadfin Shad, or six servings of black bass species, or four servings of Common Carp caught at Prado Lake.
Women ages 50 and up and men older than 18 can safely eat a maximum of seven total servings of black bass species, Channel Catfish, Common Carp, sunfish species or Threadfin Shad, officials said.
A posting with safe eating advice for Prado Lake fish is available in English and Spanish on the OEHHA website.
For fish species at Prado Lake that are not included in the current advisory, the OEHAA recommends resident follow the statewide advisory for eating fish from California lakes and reservoirs, which can be found at oehha.ca.gov.
