Playgrounds reopen in Chino Hills

After six months of closure, the City of Chino Hills has reopened playgrounds and fitness and exercise stations in parks and trails.
City spokesperson Denise Cattern said the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued guidance on Monday announcing the safe usage of outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities during the pandemic.
The city has affixed “Play it Safe” signs to playgrounds advising residents to wear masks, maintain distance, and visit the park at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits.
The guidance also applies to campgrounds and publicly accessible locations, according to a CDPH news release.
It does not apply to indoor playgrounds or family entertainment centers.
Playgrounds have been open in the City of Chino since June 13.
The following facilities will be closed until Nov. 1, unless COVID guidelines change: Community Center, McCoy Equestrian Center, Sleepy Hollow Community Center, Mystic Canyon Building, Grand Avenue Park Community Building and staff offices.
Also extended through Nov. 1 are the closures of basketball and volleyball courts, hockey rinks and gazebos.
National Night Out, which was postponed from August to Oct. 6, has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.