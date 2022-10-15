The 13th annual Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley Spaghetti Dinner and bingo event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 if paid in advance, or $30 at the door.
