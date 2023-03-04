K-12 students are invited to participate in the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) “Water is Life” poster contest to create artwork showing how to use water more efficiently and other conservation topics.
The contest will include elementary, middle, and high school categories with first, second, and third place winners. Gift cards will be awarded.
