SUV strikes Starbucks after crash
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Police and Chino Valley Fire District firefighters work a two-car crash late Wednesday morning with one of the vehicles jumping a curb and striking a pillar of the Starbucks building at Central and Walnut avenues in Chino. The driver of the white Chevy Suburban was taken to a hospital. The crash was reported at 11:48 a.m. The westbound lanes of Walnut Avenue at Central were closed during the investigation. The names of the drivers involved in the crash were not available.

Tags

