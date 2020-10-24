The City of Chino is continuing public outreach meetings to develop a new community center at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Drive.
Residents are invited to meet at the park at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 to review conceptual designs and provide additional input.
The public workshop will be held outdoors to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required.
Snacks and refreshments will be available.
Chino Community Relations Director Linda Reich said the community center was built in the 1950s and is due for a facelift.
The building is a hub for the city’s teen program, summer camp and sports programs, Ms. Reich said.
Last year, the city applied for two Prop 68 grants, one for the community center and another for a new park to be built at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard in north Chino.
The park was approved for a grant, but the community center had been denied.
Ms. Reich said the city will reapply for the grant in December.
For information about the workshop, 334-3256.
The Chino City Council on Oct. 20 approved naming the new park Chino Rancho Park, as proposed last month by the Community Services Commission.
