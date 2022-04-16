Lifestream will host two blood drives next week in the Chino Valley.
•noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Chino Valley Fire District training center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Information: (800) 879-4484 or lstream.org.
