A proposed housing development consisting of 51 lots on 85 acres in Carbon Canyon will require an environmental impact report to address potential impacts, including the removal of 254 trees.
The project is planned directly north of the Hillcrest Homes.
Residents may attend a meeting to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive to provide input.
The meeting is required under California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) regulations and is referred to as a “public scoping meeting.”
Environmental documents related to the project may be viewed by visiting chinohills.org/1624/Para dise-Ranch.
The documents are also available at the Chino Hills Branch Library and at City Hall in the community development department.
Residents have until 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 to provide comments that can be emailed to Planning Manager Michael Hofflinger at mhofflinger@chinohills.org.
According to the documents, there are 1,287 native trees that meet the city’s definition of protected trees within the project: coast live oak, California black walnut, scrub oak, and western sycamore.
Of the 254 trees that will be removed, 46 are dead. The trees will be replaced by 591 replacement trees of various sizes.
The applicant has proposed to remove protected oak trees and replant them onsite.
Three new streets will be constructed.
Vehicle access to the project will be via a new intersection between Canyon Hills and “A” Street, and a new intersection between Canyon Hills and “C” Street.
The houses will be built in a “clustered” approach which concentrates homes in one portion of the development in order to provide a large amount of natural open space.
The majority of the land will be open space including hillside slopes covered with native and non-native vegetation.
Family members who owned the property told the city during hearings in 2016 that clustering was preferred because they wanted the land to remain as natural as possible.
They said clustering would also allow continued equestrian and trail use on the open land.
The lots would range in size from 7,200 to 12,412-square-feet with two-story homes ranging from 3,970 to 4,616 square feet and three-car garages.
A two bedroom 1,180-square-foot home at 16220 Canyon Hills Road will remain onsite as Lot 51.
An equestrian trail along Canyon Hills Road will be available to walkers, hikers, runners, bicyclists, and equestrians.
The cluster ordinance was fine-tuned by the Chino Hills Planning Commission during four public workshops over the course of eight months in 2016.
The commission intended the ordinance to govern development of ranchland in Chino Hills without obliterating natural open space.
Clustering reduces the impact on sensitive habitat while allowing relaxed standards on the size, width, and depth of lots, setbacks and lot coverage.
