The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, are being asked to make an appointment as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients, according to a spokesperson.
“Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” said the spokesperson. “In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.”
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood.
Those who deferred care during the height of the pandemic are experiencing more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions, the spokesperson said.
Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.
As a result, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Those who donate on or before June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
