The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency and good governance.
The district has received the award yearly since 2018 for providing governance transparency requirements such as ethics training for board members, properly conducting public meetings, and filing financial transactions and compensation reports to the State Controller in a timely manner. SDLF is an independent, non-profit organization formed that promotes good governance among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.
