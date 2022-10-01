Two properties in Chino were annexed into the city’s landscape and lighting district for streetlight maintenance following approval from the city council on Sept. 6. The site for the two-story administrative office building for the Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) at Ramona Avenue. The city will maintain streetlights on the project’s frontage.
Developer Yorba XC is required to design public improvements along Ramona. The annexation is required to offset the costs associated with maintaining the streetlights. The property owner, CVUSD, requested the annexation to only include streetlights. The lighting assessment will be $181 for the first year and will be subject to yearly adjustments based on maintenance and energy cost changes. A site for the development of a warehouse and commercial buildings on East End Avenue and County Road. The city will maintain streetlights fronting the property’s frontage.
