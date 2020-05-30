Requests to delay the completion of Discovery Park and the Meadowhouse Recreation Center and for future construction of up to 1,062 residential units, all in the Preserve area of south Chino, were unanimously approved by the Chino Planning Commission May 18.
The housing units are currently a part of the master plan approved for the Preserve area.
Chino Preserve Development Corporation (Lewis Operating Companies), got the nod to defer the completion of the 3-acre Discovery Park to the 30th building permit issuance within each of seven previously approved tentative tract maps for the Discovery Village housing project.
The Discovery Village development is generally located east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue and north of Legacy Park Street.
The park, initially expected to open later this year, is being developed by Lewis in lieu of paying development impact fees for a park.
In its preliminary design, the park includes an obstacle course, picnic and barbecue areas, open play turf, a half basketball court, discovery loop, cross-circuit training ground, dog park, mounded dune garden, Tai chi garden, shade structure and restrooms.
Recreation center
Lewis also got the okay to delay the completion of the Meadowhouse Recreational Center to the 30th building permit issuance of each of five previously approved tentative tract maps for the Van Vliet Master Plan area that is located south of Bickmore Avenue, north of Pine Avenue, east of Mayhew Avenue and west of Rincon Meadows Avenue.
The 3,949-square-foot recreation center, as proposed, will include a pool, spa, tennis and basketball courts, dog park, obstacle course, pickleball court and other amenities.
The center is currently in the permit phase and was intended to open at the same time as the first residents moved into the housing development.
Chino’s senior planner Warren Morelion said the work on the recreation center is now expected to begin in August with completion in May 2021, and work for the park is expected to begin in July and be completed by May 2021.
Residential
The planning commission also approved Trumark Homes’ request to subdivide 124.6 acres into 298 numbered lots, consisting of 283 residential lots, 12 condo lots and three non-residential lots, for future construction of up to 482 residential units for its Rancho Miramonte development, generally located south of Chino-Corona Road and east of Cucamonga Avenue.
Trumark also plans to subdivide 76.11 acres into 272 numbered lots consisting of 265 residential lots and seven condo lots for the future construction of up to 341 residential units for the same development.
Lewis received approval for 123 residential units on 11.52 acres located within a development at the southwest corner of Bickmore and Meadowhouse avenues, that are already part of the master plan approved for the Preserve area.
Lewis also got approval for 80 detached condos on 7.10 acres, generally located on the southwest corner of Bickmore and Meadowhouse avenues; and 36 detached condos on 3.35 acres, generally located on the northeast corner of Channel View Street and Olive Grove Avenue.
