LifeStream Blood Bank is down to less than a one-day supply of blood, putting cancer and surgical patients, accident victims and newborn babies, at imminent risk of procedures being canceled because of a lack of blood.
Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be at least 15 years of age. Anyone 17 years old or younger are required to have a signed parental consent form. Donors must weigh at least 115 pounds, present current photo ID and be in good health.
LifeStream locations
and hours
•San Bernardino, 384 W. Orange Show Road: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
•Riverside, 4006 Van Buren Blvd.: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
•Ontario, 1959 E. Fourth St.: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Sunday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
•Victorville, 12520 Business Center Drive, Bldg. G: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Thursday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•La Quinta, 79-215 Corporate Centre Drive: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Wednesday, when hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•Murrieta, 40365 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
•Rancho Mirage, 42390 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. 1B, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
•Moreno Valley, 22500 Town Circle Drive (Moreno Valley Mall), Suite 2214 (upstairs near Harkins Theatres), 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
All donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and a COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
Blood donations are tested for presence of COVID-19 antibodies. Information: (800) 879-4484.
A list of local blood drives can be found on Page B2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.