Among several items approved by the Chino City Council June 5 were plans and bids for a construction project to expand the capacity of the city’s Eastside Water Treatment Facility at 7537 Schaefer Ave., Ontario.
The expansion will increase capacity for groundwater treatment from 3,500 gallons per minute to 7,000 gallons per minute.
A secondary component to design dual pipelines to convey brine waste from the treatment facility is sixty percent complete.
According to a city staff report, proceeding with the project, excluding the brine line, will capitalize on lower bidding rates.
The city has applied for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan to fund the project.
The council approved a public improvement and development impact fee reimbursement agreement with Havadjia Holdings, Inc. for a 3,332 square-foot Farmer Boys drive-through restaurant to be constructed at the southwest corner of Euclid and Kimball Avenues.
A 2,300 square foot multi-tenant building will be phased in after the restaurant opens.
The developer will design and construct potable and recycled water lines, street improvements, traffic signal relocation and upgrades, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and drive approaches.
Merchants Landscape Services, Inc. in Rancho Cucamonga was awarded a low bid contract of $58,860 for routine landscape maintenance of the city’s parkways.
The total contract of up to $64,746 is for three years beginning July 1, with an option to extend it for two one-year periods.
